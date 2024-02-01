Railroaders Announce TIXR as Official Ticketing Partner

February 1, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release







CLEBURNE, TEXAS - The Cleburne Railroaders are excited to announce its new partnership with TIXR, the world's fastest-growing privately held primary ticketing and event commerce marketplace, as the Official Ticketing Partner for Railroaders at their home - La Moderna Field.

"We are very excited to bring Tixr's unique offerings and advanced technology to the city of Cleburne and the fans of the Railroaders, said Tixr's Vice President of Sports Nate Liberman." "As partners of the Railroaders, we are deeply committed to delivering a cutting-edge best-in-class ticketing experience to engage and meet the demands of today's fans for years to come."

This strategic alliance represents the Railroaders' commitment to enhancing fan experiences by revolutionizing ticketing processes and ensuring seamless access to the excitement of their baseball games. As the official ticketing platform, TIXR will provide a convenient and efficient interface for fans looking to be part of the action at Railroaders' home games.

Ticket information, including season ticket packages and mini plans, are available now by contacting the Front Office at (817) 945-8705. Stay tuned for more updates, promotions, and special events throughout the 2024 season.

About the Cleburne Railroaders: The Cleburne Railroaders are a professional baseball team dedicated to delivering exceptional fan experiences and fostering community engagement in Cleburne, Texas. As a member of the American Association of Professional Baseball and MLB Partner Team, the Railroaders aim to excel both on and off the field, uniting fans and families for memorable experiences. For more information, visitwww.railroaderbaseball.com.

About Tixr: Tixr, a global experiential commerce leader, is transforming the ticket-buying experience. Born from a fan-focused frame of mind, the Tixr platform empowers large-scale events, facilities, and teams with simple solutions to highly complex ticketing and e-commerce problems. Leveraging sophisticated technology, Tixr creates products that go beyond ticketing to evolve the way large-scale event creators do business and delivers a positive experience from the initial ticket sale to the moment of arrival and beyond. Find upcoming events at Tixr.com and learn more about Tixr platform at creators.tixr.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 1, 2024

Railroaders Announce TIXR as Official Ticketing Partner - Cleburne Railroaders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.