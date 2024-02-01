'Dogs Re-Sign Keenan

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have re-signed RHP Zach Keenan, the club has announced.

Keenan returns for his third season in Lincoln after making his professional debut with the Saltdogs in 2022.

The 24-year-old is 9-9 with a 5.24 ERA in 36 starts and 32 appearances across his first two seasons in Lincoln. Keenan went 5-3 with a 5.62 as a rookie in 2022 and followed up with a 4-6 record and 4.98 ERA last year.

Keenan has been reliable, tossing 182 innings over the last two years, walking just 49 hitters with 119 strikeouts. Keenan was exclusively a starter in 2022 before he began 2023 in the bullpen, only to transition back into the starting rotation early in the season.

The 'Dogs signed Keenan out of Middle Tennessee State after he had a five-year career with the Blue Raiders. Keenan was 12-14 with a 4.65 ERA in 65 appearances and 43 starts during his collegiate career.

The 'Dogs open the season at Fargo-Moorhead on Friday, May 10th. Lincoln's home opener is Thursday, May 16th against the Cleburne Railroaders.

