RailRiders University Community Series begins on April 3

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce the schedule for the Sixth Annual RailRiders University Community Series, presented by Geisinger. Each spring, the RailRiders welcome local high school and special needs teams onto PNC Field to showcase their talents.

2022 RailRiders University Community Series

Date Time Details

April 3 1:00 P.M. The West Scranton Invaders, managed by Brian Minich, take on the crosstown-rival Scranton Knights, managed by Jamie Higgins.

April 5 4:30 P.M. The Scranton Knights will be back at PNC Field to take on District 2-5A Champions Abington Heights Comets, led by manager Billy Zalewski.

April 6 4:30 P.M. Division 3 powerhouses square off against each other as the Mid Valley Spartans, managed by Ryan Kropa, take on the Holy Cross Crusaders, managed by Sandy Menichetti.

April 8 4:30 P.M. Two perennial conference champions battle as the North Pocono Trojans, skippered by Brian Jardine, host the Holy Redeemer Royals, managed by Chris Ristick.

April 9 12:30 P.M. We welcome two new teams to PNC Field as District 4's Athens Area Wildcats, managed by Charles Havens, play the Sayre Redskins, managed by Jamie VanDuzer.

April 18 4:30 P.M. One of the area's biggest rivalries hits the diamond as the Valley View Cougars, managed by Jason Munley, take on Abington Heights.

May 1 TBD After the RailRiders play Lehigh Valley, come and catch a Wyoming Valley Conference rivalry game with District 2-6A Champs. The Hazleton Area Cougars, managed by Russ Canzler, play the Crestwood Comets, led by Sean Foley.

May 5 6:30 P.M. District 11 rivals meet at PNC Field as the Pocono Mountain East Cardinals, skippered by Matt DelGuidice, host the Stroudsburg Mountaineers, managed by Phil Stokes.

May 7 1:00 P.M. DOUBLEHEADER- District 2- 6A champion Hazleton Area plays 6A State Champions La Salle College High School, managed by Kyle Werman. Game two features the District 2-AA Champion Riverside Vikings, managed by Sean Hughes, against the Dunmore Bucks, managed by Sid Hallinan.

There is no parking or admission fee for any of the 2022 RailRiders University Community Series games.

The RailRiders are also proud to host the Wyoming Valley Challenger League as part of the Community Series on May 15, June 5, 19 and July 17.

RailRiders University is offering Spring Training Clinics in April. The clinics run from 9-11 A.M on April 3 and 24. One clinic session is $60.00, but participants can do both dates for $110.00 and each includes tickets for a 2022 RailRiders game and a clinic t-shirt. The RailRiders University Spring Training Clinics staff now includes former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Ray Black, as well as high school and college coaches and players. Contact Robby Judge at (570) 558-4612 or rjudge@swbrailriders.com for additional information.

The RailRiders University Community Series is presented by Geisinger as part of their continued commitment to Northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL.

