Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning March 16

March 9, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Single-game tickets for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2022 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16 for all 75 regular season home games from April 5 through September 25.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets at the 121 Financial Ballpark Miller Electric Box Office, by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or online at www.jaxshrimp.com.

The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season Miller Electric Box Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Miller Electric Box Office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time). During this time, the Miller Electric Box Office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

Jumbo Shrimp ticket pricing is as follows:

Ticket Advance Price

Assurance Price* Gameday Price Sections Notes

General Admission $5 $8 $7 Jacksonville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Trail Rated Territory, Bleachers

Military Field Reserved $5 $8 $5 101, 114-120 Must show military or veteran ID at Box Office

Field Reserved $11 $14 $13 101, 114-120

Dugout Reserved $14 $17 $16 102-113

121 Financial Crustacean Corner $20 $23 $22 121 Financial Crustacean Corner Swivel seat; in-seat wait service; includes one drink ticket (soda, beer, wine)

PNC Bank Home Plate Club $25 $28 $27 PNC1-PNC4 Includes in-seat wait service

Wheelhouse Captain's Chairs $25 $28 $27 Wheelhouse front row Includes $10 food & beverage credit to use in Wheelhouse

*Assurance Tickets are exchangeable tickets that provide flexibility to change the game fans will attend. Assurance Tickets are exchangeable for a ticket of equal or lesser value to a different game within the same regular season based on availability. Assurance Tickets must be exchanged 24 hours prior to the first pitch of the game at (904)-358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. Assurance Tickets are not exchangeable from this point and no refunds will be issued if you do not exchange your Assurance Ticket.

All fans have access to the Budweiser Tiki Terrace and Wheelhouse, two areas that were part of owner Ken Babby's more than $2 million invested in ballpark improvements since 2016. The improvements, along with the 121 Financial Crustacean Corner and suite renovations, were recognized in October 2016 by CREW Jacksonville with its inaugural Initiative IMPACT Award for significant contribution to the Northeast Florida region.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2022 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.