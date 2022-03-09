Former Saints Manager Marty Scott Passes Away at Age 68

March 9, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







Former St. Paul Saints manager Marty Scott passed away early Wednesday morning following a long illness at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida at the age of 68.

Scott was the second manager in franchise history, from 1995-2000, and guided the franchise to two championships in 1995 and '96. During his tenure he accumulated 264 victories, the most in franchise history at the time and trailed only George Tsamis in franchise wins. Scott guided the Saints to the playoffs in five of his six seasons and reached the finals in three of those six seasons.

"Marty's work is the early years included watching my daughter, Rebecca," said Saints Co-Owner and President, Mike Veeck. "In other words, he gave real substance to family entertainment. His long experience throughout his career was a great stabilizer. He provided a legitimacy that was so important in the early days, not only for the Saints, but for all of Independent Baseball. The highest accolade is 'he gets it.' He did. He was family and he will be missed by not just me, but the entire Saints family and the game of baseball."

Scott was instrumental in getting some big name players to come to the Saints including Darryl Strawberry, J.D. Drew, and Jack Morris.

In his managerial career, Scott won four league championships, claiming the title in 1984 with the Tri-Cities Triplets, the Houston Astros Northwest League team, and in 2009 with the American Association's Lincoln Saltdogs. He amassed 630 victories over the course of a 14-year managerial career (1982 - Burlington Rangers, 1983 - Tulsa Drillers, 1984 - Tri-Cities Triplets, 1995-2000 - St. Paul Saints, 2002 - Fort Worth Cats, 2008 - New Orleans Zephyrs, 2009-11 - Lincoln Saltdogs).

"Marty was a central factor in the growth of the Saints as a professional baseball team, helping to bring talent like J.D. Drew, Darryl Strawberry, and Jack Morris to the organization," said Saints Chairman Marv Goldklang. "Apart from a first-rate baseball man, he was a first-class individual. The entire Saints family, as well as the game itself, will miss him."

Scott was a 25th round selection by the Texas Rangers in 1977 out of Dallas Baptist University and played five seasons in their farm system. Overall, Scott spent 18 years in the Rangers organization as a player, manager, and executive from 1977-94.

He finished his career in baseball in player development and scouting for the Miami Marlins from 2011-17. He was inducted into the Professional Scouts Hall of Fame at CHS Field in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.