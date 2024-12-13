RailCats Sign Former Phillies Prospect

December 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Gary, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats have signed outfielder Baron Radcliff for the 2025 season.

Radcliff, 25, played for the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League in 2024. He appeared in 45 games with Reading and another 12 appearances with Washington.

The Michigan native was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 5th round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of Georgia Tech. Radcliff spent four seasons in the Phillies organization, progressing from Rookie ball all the way up to Double-A. He hit 47 home runs, drove in 123 runs, and stole 11 bases during his time in the Phillies organization.

Radcliff was orginally drafted in the 40th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Atlanta Braves, but chose to attend Georgia Tech instead. During his three years at Georgia Tech he hit .236 with 19 home runs and 73 runs batted in.

Season ticket packages, groups and hospitality offerings for the 2025 season can be reserved by calling 219-882-2255.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from December 13, 2024

RailCats Sign Former Phillies Prospect - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.