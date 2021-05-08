RailCats Blank Goldeyes in Spring Opener

May 8, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes lost 2-0 to the Gary SouthShore RailCats in an exhibition game at US Steel Yard on Saturday afternoon.

RailCats' outfielder MJ Rookard singled home Jackson Smith to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh inning. Two batters later, Nikola Vasic's two-out single plated Thomas McCarthy to make it 2-0.

Adam Heidenfelder pitched scoreless baseball over the final three innings to earn the win in relief for Gary SouthShore.

Goldeyes' right-hander Justin Watland took the loss in relief, allowing two earned runs over two innings.

Josh Lucas started for Winnipeg and worked a scoreless frame. Right-hander Kyle Thomas and left-hander Travis Seabrooke worked two scoreless innings each.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the top of the ninth, Tyler Hill launched a deep flyball to left-centre. RailCats' centre fielder Raymond Jones made a leaping catch and held on to the ball as he landed hard on the grass to prevent the Goldeyes from tying the game.

The teams agreed to play the bottom of the ninth, and Goldeyes' right-hander Cory Thompson retired the side in order on nine pitches.

The Goldeyes face the RailCats at Franklin Field on Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m.

The Goldeyes open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, May 18th at Sioux Falls, and make their debut at The Ballpark at Jackson on Friday, May 21st versus Chicago.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

