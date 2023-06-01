RailCats Announce New Ownership

Gary, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats have been sold by Patrick & Lindy Salvi and acquired by technology executive Joseph Eng.

The Salvi's acquired the Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2008 and have owned/operated the team for the last 14 seasons. During that span, the RailCats made 6 playoff appearances, won the 2013 American Association League Championship, while welcoming more than 2 million fans to the Steel Yard! Now in their 22nd season, RailCats games are a staple of summertime fun in Northwest Indiana.

"It was a difficult decision filled with mixed emotions to sell the RailCats," said Patrick A. Salvi. "It has been a tremendous honor to be an anchor of downtown Gary and Northwest Indiana over the last 15 years as the owner of the RailCats! I am very grateful for the support and relationships that I have built with our great fans, partners, and players, which I will cherish forever. But now is the right time for me and my family, for new ownership and energy to lead the RailCats, and I am excited watch Joe implement his vision to enhance the RailCats brand and community impact in the years to come."

Joseph Eng is an experienced technology executive and currently a member of the executive team at Billtrust, where he is responsible for product and technology for the business. He has held similar roles at TravelClick, a travel hospitality data and software provider, JetBlue Airways, and SWIFT, the worldwide messaging network for the financial industry.

Joe has a passion for sports and baseball that goes back to childhood. And his experiences with creating great, unique, and long-lasting customer experiences like the award-winning JFK terminal 5 and with leading and progressive hotel brands will contribute to continuing a great fan and community experience with the RailCats.

"The RailCats are a fixture in downtown Gary, and a large part of Northwest Indiana's summer entertainment, and I could not be more excited," said RailCats Owner Joe Eng. "I am very appreciative of the stewardship of Pat & Lindy Salvi during their 15 years of ownership, and I look forward to building upon their legacy and continuing to grow the impact of RailCats baseball throughout Northwest Indiana. I am excited to work with our stellar partners, fans, and players throughout the 2023 season and beyond!"

The RailCats front office, with over 70 years of combined minor league baseball experience will continue to lead the RailCats forward under General Manager, Anthony Giammanco's, leadership and at the direction of new RailCats owner, Joe Eng.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for the city of Gary as we welcome the new ownership of the RailCats," said Gary Mayor Jerome Prince. "We have immense appreciation for Pat and Lindy Salvi as their leadership was instrumental in creating a foundation for a vibrant sports culture in our downtown area. As the baton is passed to Mr. Joseph Eng, it is my belief this will further elevate the RailCats' legacy and pave the way for remarkable growth and success."

The RailCats 2023 season has started! The RailCats host the final game of the homestand against the Milwaukee Milkmen, tonight with first pitch at 6:45pm, and return to Steel Yard from June 6-11. Season tickets packages and group outings for the 2023 season can be reserved by calling 219-882-2255 or emailing info@railcatsbaseball.com.

