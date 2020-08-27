Rail Yard Dawgs Introduce New Logo, Jersey Design

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs primary logo

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have introduced a new logo and redesigned home and away jerseys in advance of the 2020-21 SPHL season.

The team began the redesign process in December of 2019 and sought out a local designer, John Comstock of Magnets USA in Vinton, to assist with the new logo creation. Comstock is no stranger to the team; he has been a fan since the Rail Yard Dawgs inaugural season in 2016.

"My family and I are huge supporters," said Comstock. "The opportunity to work with the front office on the creation of the new logo has been an amazing experience and a huge honor. I look forward to seeing the boys take the ice in the new uniforms and having a great season."

"Last season we began kicking around ideas for a new logo," said Rail Yard Dawgs Vice President Alexandra Martin. "We knew there were certain elements we wanted to keep, like our mascot, Diesel, and the Roanoke star but it was time for an update, a refresh.

The Rail Yard Dawgs had not updated their logos or jerseys since they were revealed along with the franchise's name in November of 2015. The team had planned to hold an in-person unveiling celebration leading up to the 2020-2021 season, but altered those plans to a virtual release due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The logos and jerseys were released virtually on Facebook Live on August 27 and are attached to this email. New items will be available for purchase on the team's merchandise website shortly after the Facebook Live show and sale concludes. The team's website, railyarddawgs.com, is currently undergoing construction to switch to updated designs and changes will take effect over the next few days.

The SPHL is targeting a mid-to-late December start for the 2020-21 regular season and the league's schedule will be announced at a later date.

