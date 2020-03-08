Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (16-22-8) at Rivermen (32-8-5) - 4:05 PM

March 8, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(16-22-8), 7th SPHL, 40 Pts

PEORIA RIVERMEN

(32-8-5), T-1st SPHL, 69 Pts

Sunday, March 7, 2020 - 4:05 PM

Carver Arena - Peoria, IL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: JR Stragar| Linesmen: Mitchell Hunt, Trevor Waite

LAST TIME OUT: Jeff Jones tied the game with a shorthanded goal with only 32 seconds remaining in the third period to force overtime but Connor Fries netted the game-winner in OT and the Quad City Storm beat the Rail Yard Dawgs, 5-4, Saturday night at the TaxSlayer Center. Nate O'Brien had two assists and Brad Riccardi put up a goal and an assist while the Dawgs settled for one point.

THE PLAYOFF PICTURE: The Dawgs earned a point in their overtime loss on Saturday and remain alone in seventh place in the SPHL. They are one point clear of the eighth-place Quad City Storm, who have three games in hand on the Dawgs and two ahead of the Birmingham Bulls and Macon Mayhem, who are tied for ninth. Roanoke and Macon have played the same amount of games but Birmingham has played one fewer. Following Sunday's game in Peoria, the Rail Yard Dawgs will play their next five against the Storm and Bulls. The top eight teams in the SPHL qualify for the postseason.

HOUSE OF HORRORS: The Rail Yard Dawgs return to Peoria's Carver Arena on Sunday for their final scheduled trip this season. Roanoke is 0-2-0 in Peoria this season and in 11 games in its franchise history it is just 1-9-1 at Carver Arena.

LEADING THE WAY: Jeff Jones' shorthanded goal tied the game at four in the third period on Saturday night and pushed his team-leading goal total to 16. He also paces the Dawgs with 20 assists and, in turn, 36 points. Jones has points in five of his last six games, recording three goals and three assists during that stretch. He is six goals shy of his career-high and the franchise record matching 22 that he netted during the 2018-19 season.

A KEY MATCHUP: The Rail Yard Dawgs killed off all six penalties they were tagged with in Saturday's 5-4 OT loss to the Storm and raised their season-long PK mark to 82%, now sixth in the league. In their last seven games, the Dawgs are 30-for-32 on the PK. On the flip side, Peoria's power play was a big part of its 3-2, come-from-behind win over Birmingham on Saturday. It went 2-for-5 and is 3-for-10 on the power play in the past four games.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rail Yard Dawgs will play on a Sunday for the third time this season. They are 2-0-0 on Sundays thus far...Roanoke scored two shorthanded goals on Saturday and now has seven on the season, the second-most of any SPHL team. Only Huntsville (nine) has more...in his first 23 games of the season, Matt Beer had one goal. He has three in the past two games, one scored on the power play, one at even strength and one shorthanded.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will head to Alabama for a weekend series with the Birmingham Bulls. It begins on Friday at the Pelham Civic Complex and puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 PM.

