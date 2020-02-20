Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (13-20-6) vs Rivermen (28-6-4) - 7:05 PM

February 20, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(13-20-6), T-9th SPHL, 32 Pts

PEORIA RIVERMEN

(28-6-4), 1st SPHL, 60 Pts

Thursday, February 16, 2020 - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Sam Heidemann| Linesmen: Jason Messimore, Trevor Waite

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs struck twice in the span of 52 seconds to tie the game and then take the lead in the third period as they beat the Huntsville Havoc, 3-2, Sunday night at the Von Braun Center. Matt O'Dea buried the eventual game-winning goal off a rush during four-on-four play and Brant Sherwood had a goal and an assist. Austyn Roudebush made 27 saves on 29 shots faced in the win.

SWITCHING SIDES: Peoria currently employs four players who skated on the Roanoke side of the Rail Yard Dawgs-Rivermen rivalry during the 2018-19 season. Zach Nieminen played in 34 games for the Dawgs before being waived in March, Jordan Carvalho led last year's squad with 35 assists, Cody Dion was an alternate captain and had 17 goals and Everett Thompson was with the team for 15 games and six more at the start of the 2019-20 season. Thompson was signed by the Rivermen on Wednesday night and will make his Peoria debut over the weekend. Dion is currently on injured reserve and will not play in what would have been his return to Roanoke.

NO REST FOR THE WEARY: Both the Rail Yard Dawgs and the Rivermen will enter the three-in-three weekend with only three days of rest since their last game. Peoria hosted and beat Evansville, 2-1, on Sunday when the Dawgs were in Huntsville for a 3-2 win over the Havoc. The Rivermen were at home on Thursday, Friday and Sunday of the past weekend and made the overnight bus trip from Central Illinois Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Rail Yard Dawgs arrived back in Roanoke from Huntsville early Monday morning and had two days of practice leading into the weekend.

UNBALANCED SCHEDULE: Of the 15 all-time regular season games between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Rivermen, only four have taken place at Berglund Center. The Dawgs are 1-2-1 during those four games. Peoria did not travel to Roanoke during the 2018-19 regular season but did arrive in town for the playoffs. Roanoke beat Peoria, 4-3, in game one at home and went on to sweep the Rivermen out of the Challenge Round.

STUBBS RETURNS: Roanoke's forward corps got a boost on Wednesday when CJ Stubbs was returned from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. Stubbs played in four games for the Admirals and had two goals. In 31 games for the Dawgs he has nine goals and 14 assists and his 23 points are the second most on the team.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rail Yard Dawgs have power play goals in four straight and five of their last six games. Conversely, they have allowed a power play goal in each of their last six games...Roanoke has lost its last three home games. That comes on the heels of a seven-game home point streak.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs and Rivermen will clash for the second of three meetings over the weekend on Friday night. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.