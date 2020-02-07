Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-17-5) vs Ice Bears (19-15-3) - 7:05 PM

February 7, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(12-17-5), T-7th SPHL, 29 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(19-15-3), T-5th SPHL, 41 Pts

Friday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Trevor Wohlford| Linesmen: Matt Fox, Cameron McCambridge

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs allowed a goal late in the third period and eventually fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers, 3-1, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Henry Dill made 32 saves on 34 shots and Brandon Wahlin scored the lone Roanoke goal. Roanoke snapped a three-game winning streak and a seven-game home point streak in the loss.

LEAGUE HONORS FOR THE GOALIES: The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Rail Yard Dawgs goaltenders Henry Dill and Austyn Roudebush had been named SPHL Players of the Week. The duo combined for 92 saves on 95 shots in their three games, helping the Dawgs to a 2-1-0 mark. In his lone start on Friday night, Roudebush threw up a 29-save shutout in a 1-0 win over Pensacola on Friday. Dill made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 2-1 win on Thursday and stopped 32 of 34 in the loss on Saturday. The goalie tandem earned the team's first player of the week honor since Eric Witzel in February of 2018.

KNOXVILLE STRUGGLING: The Ice Bears got off to a blistering hot start this season but have hit a rough patch as of late. In its last seven games, Knoxville is just 1-6-0 and has been outscored, 30-17, during that stretch. It is averaging 4.3 goals against per game in its last seven and for the season, its 3.41 goals against per game average is the second highest in the league.

ON THE ROSTER: Roanoke added a defenseman on Thursday; it signed Bryce Martin to a contract. Martin had opened the season in the FPHL with the Elmira Enforcers, where he had two goals, four assists and 51 penalty minutes in 17 games played.

THE MATCHUP: Friday is the seventh of nine meetings between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Ice Bears this season and the last that will take place at Berglund Center. Roanoke is 2-4-0 against Knoxville including a 1-2-0 mark at home. Jeff Jones leads the team with 10 points on five goals and five assists against the Ice Bears and CJ Stubbs is right behind him with eight points on three goals and five assists. Scott Cuthrell leads the Ice Bears with five goals and two assists against the Dawgs.

ODDS AND ENDS: Knoxville picked up Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Cody Walsh on Tuesday in a trade with the Quad City Storm. Walsh will make his Ice Bears debut on Friday night...in the Rail Yard Dawgs last nine games their offense has 12 goals. During that stretch, they have gone 4-4-1...Roanoke's power play during home games is 13-for-58, 22.4%. On the road it is 8-for-67, 11.9%.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay at home for Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday at 7:05 PM. Roanoke will host the Macon Mayhem, the final meeting of the season between the two teams.

