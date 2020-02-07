SPHL Announces Broadcast Partnership with HockeyTech

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League today announced a multi-year partnership with HockeyTech for the broadcasting of all games beginning with the 2020-2021 season on a new SPHL TV platform.

The broadcast partnership marks the latest addition to HockeyTV's growing network of 35 leagues and over 30,000 games broadcast each season on HockeyTV. The SPHL and the SPHL TV Network will join HockeyTV's Elite Network, a family of broadcast partners that play Hockey at an elite level.

"The Southern Professional Hockey League joins the growing list of elite hockey content for our all-access pass subscribers," stated HockeyTech CEO Stu Siegel. "Their content will give existing subscribers more value and new fans an exciting new way to enjoy the games."

"We are extremely excited to introduce HockeyTech as our new broadcast partner beginning this October," added SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "I am sure our fans are going to love SPHL TV and the enhanced viewing experience that will come with it."

Fans can visit HockeyTV.com to see the full broadcast schedule from elite leagues all around North America.

