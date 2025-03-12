Rage Report: Women in Hockey Night & Our End Season Sale

March 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's Women in Hockey Night this Saturday at the Sullivan Arena. With special guest appearance from 2006 Olympic Bronze Medalist and proud Alaskan, Pam Dreyer!

The Wolverines have a split weekend against the Kenai River Brown Bears, playing the first game of the series in Soldotna on Friday. There will be no watch party, but you can stream the 7:30pm game at NAHLtv.com.

The two teams are hungry for points towards the Club 49 Cup, with the Brown Bears trailing the Wolverines by two points. The cup is still unspoken for, with all three Alaskan teams still able to get the title.

Remember, you can get tickets half off today until midnight at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com and kids under 18 get FREE admission. #LetsRage

Danny Bagnole was named the Midwest's Star of the Week after putting up four points and securing a hat trick against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs last Saturday, helping the Wolverines to their 7-3 victory.

