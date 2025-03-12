All Flights Canceled: Wilderness Shut out Jets Twice in Weekend Sweep

March 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness kept the Janesville Jets from leaving the runway this weekend.

The Wilderness shut out the Jets in both contests in a road series in Janesville, winning both games by the score of 4-0.

Valdemar Andersen secured Friday's victory, and Niklas Erickson came through Saturday night.

The Wilderness were also balanced offensively, with eight different players lighting the lamp over the two contests.

Frantisek Netusil made history Saturday by setting a new team record. Netusil fired in his 15th power play goal, breaking the mark set by Kevin Marx Norén during the 2022-23 campaign.

Minnesota next visits the Wisconsin Windigo for a two-game series March 14 and 15.

Friday: Wilderness 4, Janesville 0

Valdemar Anderson denied 20 Janesville shots in leading the Wilderness to its first shutout of the 2024-25 season.

Brady Zugec kicked off the scoring 3:43 into the first period with his seventh of the season, with assists going to Avery Anderson and Luke Margenau.

The Wilderness expanded its lead to 3-0 in the second period thanks to two tallies just 1:35 apart. Jakeb Lynch struck at the 9:20 mark with Zach Homer and Noah Dziver assisting. Lynch's marker was his 16th of the season.

Lucas Jendek followed with his 10th of the season with 9:05 left in the middle frame, with helpers going to Frantisek Netusil and Logan Nagle.

The Wilderness completed the scoring late in the third period. Ben Doll fired in his sixth of the season and fourth in his last seven games. River Freeman and Payton Struck assisted on the lamp-lighter that came with 2:04 left in regulation.

Minnesota limited Janesville to only two power-play chances, and was 0-for-4 on its own man-advantage situations.

Shots on goal were even at 20-20.

The Jets split their goaltending duties with two goaltenders each giving up two goals. Christian Kirsch started and played 30:54, stopping seven of nine Minnesota shots. In relief, Matthew Alberti made 9 saves on 11 shots over 29:05.

Saturday: Wilderness 4, Janesville 0

Frantisek Netusil scored his record-setting power-play goal near the end of the first period. Brady Zugec and Karson Young assisted on the historic tally which came with 12 seconds remaining in the opening frame. That goal gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead and was Netusil's team-leading 25th of the season.

The Wilderness added three more in the 2nd period.

In just his fourth game with Minnesota, Landon Cottingham notched his first since coming to the team, and 2nd of the season 4:18 into the middle stanza. Cottingham's goal was assisted by Ben Roulette and Ryan DeAngelis.

River Freeman added another power play goal at the 10:33 mark. Jakeb Lynch and Olle Karlsson registered helpers on Freeman's sixth of the campaign.

Just 22 seconds later, Logan Nagle made it 4-0, with his 7 th of the season, and assists going to Roulette and Caleb Kim.

The Wilderness outshot the Jets, 34-33. Nick Erickson kept Jet shots out of the Minnesota net for the team's second straight shutout.

Minnesota finished 2-for-5 on the power play, while Janesville went 0-for-2.

