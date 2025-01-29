Rage Report: Rival Game against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs

January 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

It's rival weekend against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, and the teal jersey will be making its first appearance since the home opener.

The two teams sit close together on the leaderboard, with the Wolverines trailing by a single point while sitting in third place.

This will be the first series of the season that Anchorage hosts Fairbanks, making it a weekend sure to be packed.

Taisetsu Ushio returned to Alaska last week after playing in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournament for Team Japan in Estonia; where he captained his nations team to the silver medal. Ushio was ranked the best forward of the tournament, while securing the most points out of all players with seven goals and four assists.

