A Month Full of Awards, Player Recognition, and Community Involvement

January 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, JANUARY 29TH, 2025 - The month of January was busy for the Oklahoma Warriors, with several players receiving prestigious awards, 10 games played, and several community outreach events. On January 14th, former Goalie Kyle Jones was named to the National Hockey League's (NHL) Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings, a list widely considered as consisting of the 2025 NHL Draft's potential choices. Jones was ranked number 24 on the list of North American Goalies, and was just one of three players from the North American Hockey League mentioned in the rankings. In addition to his naming in the Central Scouting Rankings, Kyle was called-up to play in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Tri-City Storm out of Kearney, Nebraska where he has made several starts already. Another Warrior receiving recognition was Defenseman Nate Farrell. Nate was named as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hockey Athlete of the Month for January. Finally, several Warrior players were honored as North American Hockey League "Players of the Week" in January. Goalie Billy Stuski was named a "2nd Star" and Travis Bryson a "3rd Star" for their efforts in Oklahoma's sweep of the Colorado Grit back in early January. In other news, the Warriors hosted their annual donation drive last weekend in a partnership with Oklahoma Youth and Family Services. Over the course of the three-game weekend, Warriors fans brought in numerous items ranging from video games to toiletries and even a couple of bicycles. Every item will be taken and used by OKYFS to support their mission to, "provide, promote, assist and facilitate a community-based, structured process of counseling, socialization, recreation, educational assistance, and in emergency youth shelter for youth and their families who have been identified as in need of assistance in adjusting to current life situations" (yfsok.org).

With two more special "theme" nights upcoming, as well as the annual First Responders night, the Blazers Ice Centre is the place to be. Tickets for upcoming games can be bought at oklahomawarriors.com/tickets/

