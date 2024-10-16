Rage Report: New Game Start Times

October 16, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







To try and alleviate traffic in the parking lot and at the entrances, we have pushed our start time to 7:30pm. We still recommend arriving at 6:00pm when doors open to ensure entry prior to puck drop. Concessions and bars will start service at 6:00pm.

Wolverines Nation, we hear you and we are listening.

We are actively trying to make the in-arena experience better. Matanuska Brewing Company will be placing more bars around the arena to try and keep the lines shorter, and get people back in their seats as quickly as possible.

The concessions faced their own issues, which they are aware of and are currently working out the kinks on their end.

Parking is completely out of the Anchorage Wolverines' control, if you have any requests, we suggest directing them to the Sullivan Arena or the Municipality of Anchorage.

On a more exciting note, Vaughn Makar has been named the Alaska Sports Report Athlete of the Week after debuting in net at the Sullivan Arena last Friday against the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Makar put up a save percentage of 0.944, stopping 34 shots against, helping the Wolverines to their first victory in the Sullivan Arena.

Coming into last weekend's series, the Brown Bears sat in first place within the Midwest Division. After the Wolverines swept the two games, the Brown Bears now sit in second, with the Wolverines in third and the Wisconsin Windigo in first place.

The Wolverines also set the league best attendance of the 24-25 season with a raging 3,953 fans filling the Sullivan Arena! That's all you, Wolverines Nation!

There will be a single watch party this Friday at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage as the Wolverines travel north to take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for the first time this season.

The two teams sit closely together on the leaderboard, with Anchorage barely leading by a record of 6-2-1-0 while Fairbanks holds a 6-2-0-1 record. Last season, the two saw each other 12 times, with Anchorage coming out victorious eight times.

