4-Point Game Earns SOW for Netusil

October 16, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Ferry Netusil is making some major waves in his rookie junior hockey season.

The 17-year-old from Prague, Czechia, has earned the Wilderness' first NAHL Midwest Division Bauer Hockey Star of the Week honor for the 2024-25 season. Netusil set a team record last Saturday for fastest hat trick in team history. He deposited his three goals over a 2:56 span in a 5-2 win over Springfield.

Netusil also set a team mark for most goals scored during a single power play. He netted his three tallies after a Springfield player was called on a 5-minute major penalty.

On top of his hat trick, Netusil also added an assist on a third period goal from Drew Beasley for a 4-point night.

Netusil is now tied for the league lead in goals with nine, and he is alone at the top of the NAHL in power play goals with six.

Assistant coach Even Alexius (who served as interim head coach for the two games last weekend in Springfield) was quoted on nahl.com with some high praise for Netusil:

"There is no doubt Ferry is a talented player and can help our team win in many ways when he commits to doing the right things. More importantly he shows up to the rink with an infectious smile and is loved by his teammates for his fun attitude! We look forward to watching him continue his positive growth."

Netusil has verbally committed to play collegiate hockey at Western Michigan University.

He and the Wilderness will return to game action Oct. 24 when they take on the Chippewa Steel in Chippewa Falls, WI.

