Rafters' MVP Program: Elevating Fan Experience Through Community Involvement

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, a member of the Northwoods League, is proud to introduce the Memorable Volunteer Program (MVP), an initiative designed to forge stronger connections with the community while providing valuable support to our dedicated young staff.

The MVP Program invites area residents to immerse themselves in the game day experience by becoming integral contributors across various departments. Positions include guest services, usher / host, meal distribution and information booth. Volunteers will play a crucial role in ensuring the satisfaction of fans while creating enduring memories for all involved.

"We're thrilled to launch the MVP Program, not only as a means to enhance the overall fan experience but also to foster deeper community engagement," said Tyler Miller, Assistant General Manager of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. "This program serves as a mutually beneficial platform, offering our community members an enhanced experience while providing our youthful staff with invaluable work experience, especially for those in their first jobs."

As part of the MVP Program, volunteers are asked to dedicate their time to 12 games throughout the summer, allowing them to actively participate in the Rafters' game day operations. In gratitude for their commitment, volunteers will receive a full-season pass, granting them access to all home games. To ensure their well-being during their service and as spectators, volunteers will also receive meal vouchers on the nights they work and attend games.

Comprehensive training sessions will be conducted in the spring, offering volunteers the opportunity to familiarize themselves with their roles and responsibilities. Importantly, no prior experience is required, making the MVP Program accessible to all community members eager to contribute.

To learn more about the MVP Program or to sign up as a volunteer, interested individuals can visit Raftersbaseball.com or contact the Rafters' office at 715-424-5400.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters anticipates that the MVP Program will not only fortify the bond between the team and its community but will also cultivate memorable experiences for fans and volunteers alike. Join the MVP Program today and be a pivotal part of shaping the future of Rafters baseball!

