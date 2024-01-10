Chinooks Now Recruiting: 2024 Host Families

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are getting ready for the upcoming season and the team is looking for local families to join in the fun of summer collegiate baseball by hosting players from across the nation. Over 70 players will take their turn on the Chinook's roster from late May to mid-August and many will need a place to call home for the summer.

Host families play an important role for the Chinooks as families provide a room for the player, breakfast and lunch when the team is in town, and sometimes transportation to and from the ballpark. Families become part of the team by providing personal support for young men, many of whom are spending their first summer away from home.

The organization will also be looking for host families to take in interns for the summer. Over 30 interns from across the country will participate in the team's internship program during the season.

Lakeshore's Host Family Coordinator, Steve Bazelon, meets individually with each prospective family to explain the program and to help determine a good match with the players. Families are needed for the entire summer but also for short term stays throughout the summer.

Host families also receive great benefits from the team: complimentary tickets for the immediate family to all home games, special game day outings at Moonlight Graham Field, concessions and merchandise discounts, guaranteed giveaway items, and a free subscription for the Northwoods League streaming service so they can follow the team on the road. And who knows, you might just be housing a future MLB Player.

For more information and to apply, please contact the Chinooks' office at 262-618-4659.

