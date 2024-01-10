Battle Jacks Offer Nick Saban Clubhouse Attendant Role

Battle Creek, MI - On January 10, 2024, University of Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the position.

GQ magazine once called him the "scariest man in college football." Saban's coaching resume includes 7 National Titles, 12 Conference Titles, 8 Playoff Appearances, 45 All-Americans, and more. He is ranked 5th in all-time coaching wins, 15th all time in coaching win percentage, and finished with 16 consecutive 10-win seasons. While this may be a sad day for college football, it's a great day for Battle Creek.

The Battle Jacks are proud to offer Nick Saban the role of Clubhouse Attendant for the 2024 season. "Coach Saban is one of my personal heroes. Not only did he want the best for his players, but he helped develop them into star athletes on and off the field. We're truly looking forward to seeing the way he'll transform our clubhouse," said Denny Smith, General Manager.

Saban's duties as the Clubhouse Attendant include prepping the clubhouse for every day's game, cleaning the clubhouse, washing and drying uniforms, packing up with the team prior to road trips, and a wide variety of unofficial, problem-solving duties.

