Rafters Look for Fifth Home Win in a Row

June 20, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters return home after a ninth inning rally fell short yesterday against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Wisconsin Rapids fell 9-4 against Lakeshore in game one of the home and home series. The Rafters are now 11-9 on the season placing them fifth in the South Division Standings.

The cranberry and gold take on the Chinooks at Witter Field tonight. The Rafters have won the last four of their home games completing a sweep of the Wisconsin Woodchucks and Kenosha Kingfish.

On the mound for the Rafters this evening is Rafters resident MLB draftee, Charlie Ruegger (Stevens Institute of Technology). Ruegger currently leads the Rafters with 23 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. Despite his 0-2 record he has a 2.81 ERA and has only walked nine batters.

Pitching for the Chinooks is Austin Jones. The righty from UW-Whitewater currently has an 8.48 ERA in three games. He has struck out nine and gave up 11 hits in 11.2 innings pitched.

First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Witter Field.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.