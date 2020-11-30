Rafters Announce 2021 Northwoods League Schedule

November 30, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule for the upcoming 2021 season. Each of the 22 Northwoods League teams will play 72 regular season games from the end of May through the middle of August. The Rafters currently reside in the Great Lakes West Division alongside rival teams from Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Madison, Mequon (Lakeshore), and Wausau. Throughout the season, the Rafters will also be playing Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Traverse City, who are all from the Great Lakes East Division.

The Northwoods League All-Star Break will take place from July 19-21 in Mankato, Minnesota. The Major League Dreams Showcase will be held on August 3rd in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The MLDS features the top 100 prospects chosen by a panel of Major League scouts. This year Northwoods League Playoffs will begin on August 15th. Playoff participants will be determined by which team wins the first half of league play (May 31-July 5) and which team wins the second half (July 6-August 14).

The Rafters 2021 schedule includes the following:

- Witter Field's Opening Day will take place on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against the Wisconsin Woodchucks

- The final game of the Rafters regular season will be at home on Saturday, August 14th at 6:35pm against the Wisconsin Woodchucks

- The home game schedule has five games on Sundays, seven games on Mondays, three games on Tuesdays, five games on Wednesdays, five games on Thursdays, five games on Fridays, and six games on Saturdays

- There are two four game homestands early in the season that you will not want to miss, the first one taking place June 5th-June 8th and the second taking place June 11th-June 14th.

- A doubleheader will be played at Witter Field against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Wednesday July 14th. Game times will be at 11:35am and 6:35pm.

Rafters Ticket Packages are on sale now! For more information on ticket options visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.