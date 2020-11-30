Bombers Release 2021 Schedule

Battle Creek Bombers News Release





Battle Creek, MI - The Northwoods League has announced the schedule for the 2021 season. Each team will return to playing 36 home games and 36 road games.

The Bombers are thrilled to return to C.O. Brown Stadium and the city of Battle Creek for the 2021 season after playing all of their games in Kalamazoo in 2020. The Bombers will open the season at home against the rival Kalamazoo Growlers on May 31st. The full schedule can be found here.

Monday-Saturday games retain 6:35pm start time.

After moving games up to 6:35pm from 7:05pm for the 2020 season, the Bombers have decided to maintain the 6:35pm start time. This helps prevent games from ending too late into the night.

Sunday games will now start at 1:35pm.

After 2:05pm games in 2019 and 1:05pm games in 2020, The Bombers have found a nice middle ground. 1:35pm games help beat the hottest part of the day which occurs between 3-4pm, while still allowing families plenty of time to make it to the ballpark after busy Sunday mornings.

Fans are encouraged to purchase the team's Advia 5-Game Ticket plan, which includes exclusive perks and events year round, as well as tickets to five games with all-inclusive food and soda. These ticket packages are available now by calling the Bombers front office at 269-962-0735.

