Growlers Release 2021 Schedule

Kalamazoo, MI - The Northwoods League has announced the schedule for the 2021 season. Each team will return to playing 36 home games and 36 road games.

The Growlers will open the 2021 season on the road at Battle Creek on May 31st. The Growlers will play their home opener on June 2nd against the Kenosha Kingfish. The full schedule can be found here.

Monday-Saturday games retain 6:35pm start time.

After moving games up to 6:35pm from 7:05pm for the 2020 season, the Growlers have decided to maintain the 6:35pm start time. This helps prevent games from ending too late into the night.

Sunday games will now start at 1:35pm.

After 2:05pm games in 2019 and 1:05pm games in 2020, The Growlers have found a nice middle ground. 1:35pm games help beat the hottest part of the day which occurs between 3-4pm, while still allowing families plenty of time to make it to the ballpark after busy Sunday mornings.

The Growlers are excited to return to a full Northwoods League schedule after an exciting summer of playing in the Southwest Michigan Northwoods League pod. Growlers fans are encouraged to purchase the team's popular 365-Game Plan, which includes exclusive perks and events year-round, as well as tickets to five games with all-inclusive food and soda. These ticket packages are available at growlersbaseball.com or by calling 269-492-9966.

