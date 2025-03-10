Racing's Lund, Fischer Hosting Toy Drive to Benefit Norton Children's

March 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Inspired by a recent visit to Norton Children's, Racing Louisville FC players Katie Lund and Kayla Fischer have launched a toy drive to replenish supplies lost in a flood at the hospital.

Fans attending Racing Louisville's 2025 season opener this Saturday are encouraged to donate Amazon, Target and Walmart gift cards or select toys as part of the initiative. All toys donated must be new, with tags, in their original packaging. The hospital is not accepting stuffed animals or other toys that could spread infection.

Donations can be dropped off at Lynn Family Stadium's team store on game day. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for a 5 p.m. kickoff between Racing and the North Carolina Courage.

Other items of need include...

- Action figures

- Doctor playsets

- Fischer-Price Little People playsets

- Fisher-Price-style toys for toddlers (plastic with no cloth included)

- Magnetic tiles

- Plastic horses and unicorns

- Play food

- Star projectors

Lund, a fifth-year Racing goalkeeper, has long championed Norton Children's. Last year she earned a nomination for the National Women's Soccer League's Lauren Holiday Impact Award for her work with Norton Children's, the region's preeminent pediatric acute care hospital. Efforts included a 2023 fundraiser toward a new kids' playroom in the oncology wing of Norton Children's Hospital.

Recent water damage also occurred in oncology, where Lund is looking to assist again.

"Last week, Kayla and I had the pleasure of visiting the oncology unit at Norton Children's Hospital and saw firsthand the joy that toys bring to these kids," said the Racing goalkeeper Lund. "Sadly, due to a recent flood, many of their toys were lost. This toy drive will immediately help restock the patients' playroom and continue to put smiles on their faces. It would mean so much to us, and more importantly to these children who deserve joy and comfort during a challenging time. I'm hoping we can all come together as a community - every toy counts!"

Tickets and more information on Racing Louisville's game Saturday can be found at RacingLouFC.com/opener.

About Racing Louisville FC: A 2021 expansion addition to the National Women's Soccer League, Racing Louisville remains a young club in what's arguably the world's toughest women's soccer circuit. Racing both rosters and routinely faces up against national team talents as a result. The club calls home Lynn Family Stadium - opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood - and operates daily out of the nearby Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, sharing the facility with the USL Championship side Louisville City FC.

