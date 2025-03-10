Houston Dash Loan Jyllissa Harris to Ottawa Rapid FC for the 2025 Season

March 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will loan defender Jyllissa Harris to Ottawa Rapid FC for the remainder of the year, both teams announced today. Harris will join the Canadian squad for their first campaign in the Northern Super League, which will begin later this spring.

Harris was drafted by the team with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft following her career at the University of South Carolina. She signed a contract extension with the team last year on Dec. 10 through the 2027 regular season.

The defender appeared in 14 games for the team last season, her second campaign for the team. She appeared in seven games for the Dash during her rookie season in 2023.

At the collegiate level, she appeared in 107 games for the Gamecocks, setting an NCAA record for most minutes played in a career at the DI level with 9,395 minutes played. Harris made 105 starts for the program in five seasons with the Gamecocks, finishing with 16 goals and 11 assists.

