Bay FC Signs Los Altos Native Catherine Paulson Through June 30

March 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has signed forward Catherine Paulson to a contract through June 30, 2025. Paulson will join the active roster after starting the preseason as a non-roster invitee.

"Catherine puts in the work and is always ready to step in where she is needed," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "Her work ethic, energy and mentality is exactly what we need as we get the 2025 campaign started."

Paulson was part of the club's inaugural roster in 2024, joining the team as a National Team Replacement Player in August before signing a full contract through the end of the 2024 season in October. Her debut season saw Paulson feature in one match for the club, checking in during the Aug. 27 friendly vs. FC Barcelona as a halftime substitute. The Los Altos, Calif. native played at Stanford from 2020-23, appearing in 47 matches (eight starts) with four goals and three assists.

"I'm super excited to sign with Bay FC and continue my journey in the NWSL," said Paulson. "Growing up in the Bay Area, this opportunity means so much to me, and I can't wait to contribute to this team. These are the communities and people who have gotten me to where I am, so I'm honored to represent them in this jersey. The energy, the vision, and the support from the club and fans make this a dream come true."

Bay FC's 2025 season will kick off March 15, with the club opening its campaign on the road against the Utah Royals at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The club will play its first home match on March 22 vs. Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park. The club's full 2025 schedule and tickets to all 2025 home matches are available now at BayFC.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.