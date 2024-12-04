Rachid Meziane Named Connecticut Sun Head Coach

December 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced Rachid Meziane (pronounced Ra-sheed Mez-ee-un) as the franchise's seventh head coach. Meziane, a native of Clermont-Ferrand, France, brings a wealth of basketball knowledge to Connecticut, having enjoyed great success as a head coach in the French women's basketball sphere, as well as a head coach for Belgium Women's Basketball in FIBA competition.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rachid as the new head coach of the Connecticut Sun," said Morgan Tuck, Connecticut Sun General Manager. "He brings a wealth of experience, passion, and a proven track record of success that will help elevate our players and team as a whole. Rachid's dedication and commitment to growing women's basketball, internationally and domestically, brings a unique perspective both on and off the court that aligns with the values and vision of our organization. We look forward to the future under Rachid's leadership and are excited for the positive impact he will have on our team and community."

Since the 2019 season, Meziane has served at the head coach of successful French women's basketball club, Villeneuve d'Ascq, where he most recently led the team to a Ligue Feminine de Basketball (LFB) Championship and a EuroLeague runner up finish during the 2023-24 season. The squad finished with a 19-3 record during the regular season and a 6-0 playoff run in LFB competition, with an average margin of victory of 17.7 points per game. Villeneuve also led the league in points per game (86.0), 2FG% (55.0), 3FG% (38.6), and rebounds (36.2), and were second in assists (20.9) and opponent 2FG% (43.9). With the team, he's coached the likes of New York Liberty's Kennedy Burke, former WNBA Most Improved Player and WNBA Champion Shavonte Zellous, and the ninth overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Carla Leite. Prior to Villeneuve d'Ascq, Meziane served as the head coach for French clubs, Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomération (BLMA) (2017-2018) and Cavigal Nice Basket (2012-2017).

"I am honored to represent a franchise like the Connecticut Sun, a team and organization with a rich history and a passionate fan base," Meziane remarked. "I look forward to working with our talented roster and assembling a dedicated coaching staff, as we continue to build upon the Sun's legacy and strive for a championship."

Meziane has also found immense achievement on the international basketball stage, having served as the Belgium Women's Basketball National Team Head Coach since November 2022. Meziane led Belgium to it's first-ever FIBA European Women's Championship (EuroBasket) Gold Medal in 2023, with an undefeated 6-0 record in the tournament, knocking off France in the semifinals and defeating Spain in the championship matchup. The team's average margin of victory during their EuroBasket run was 25.0 points per game; the dominating success earning Meziane the Belgian Sports Coach of the Year honor in 2023.

Meziane also led the Belgian Women's National team, which included the talents of WNBA Champion and two-time WNBA All-Star Emma Meesseman and Washington Mystics rookie guard Julie Vanloo, to an impressive fourth place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, falling just short to Australia in the bronze medal game. Prior to his time with the Belgian team, Meziane was an assistant coach with the France Women's Basketball National Team from 2014-2021 and helped guide the French to silver medals at the 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 European Championships and a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"Having had the privilege of coaching against Rachid in various FIBA competitions, I've witnessed firsthand his exceptional basketball IQ and his ability to prepare his teams to compete at the highest level in any situation. As we looked for a key differentiator to elevate Connecticut's success and cultivate a championship mindset for the future, Rachid's extensive experience and passion for the game stood out. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Connecticut Sun family"- Jennifer Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President.

Meziane currently resides in Chereng, France with his wife, Stephanie Meziane (Dubois), his son, Tinahel, and his daughter, Imahia.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

