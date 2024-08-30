Quigley, Martin Deliver Quality Outings & Propel New England to Game Three Victory

QUEBEC, CAN.- A four run third inning led New England to a 4-3 victory over Quebec on Thursday night at Stade Canac. The Knockouts improved to 37-54, while Les Capitales dropped to 63-30.

New England starting pitcher Michael Quigley displayed his skill and determination, earning his second win of the season and improving his record to 2-1. Over the course of five intense innings, Quigley faced off against Quebec's lineup, allowing five hits and three runs, all of which were earned. Despite the pressure, he maintained his focus, walking four batters and striking out an impressive six opponents.

Reeves Martin, New England's reliable pitcher, further solidified the team's victory by notching his ninth save of the year. In a remarkable display of talent, Martin dominated the mound for two innings, striking out five Quebec batters while also walking a single opponent and conceding only one hit.

Quebec's pitcher Harley Gollert faced a challenging outing, ultimately taking the loss and dropping to 6-6 in the season. Throughout five arduous innings, Gollert battled against New England's lineup, allowing four hits and four runs, all of which were earned. Despite his best efforts, he also walked four batters and struck out four opponents.

The Knockouts were in a strong position, scoring four runs on four hits in the third inning. The action started when Luis Atiles drew a walk, and J.R. DiSarcina followed with a single to set the stage for New England. With two runners on base, Austin White came to the plate and delivered a single through the right side. A fielding error by first baseman Mathieu Sirois allowed Atiles to advance to third and score, giving New England a 1-0 lead. Keagan Calero then executed a successful sacrifice bunt, moving the runners into scoring positions at second and third. The game's second run was scored on a wild pitch, with DiSarcina crossing the plate and White advancing to third. Jack-Thomas Wold drew a walk, placing runners on the corners for New England. Subsequently, John Cristino doubled to right field, bringing home another run. This double marked Cristino's twentieth of the season. Jake Boone then singled to bring home the fourth run of the inning and promptly showcased his speed by stealing second base, marking his twenty-sixth stolen base of the year. Despite the strong offensive, New England ended the inning with two runners left on base as Tommy Kretzler and Jalen Garcia struck out swinging.

New England looked to extend their lead in the top of the fourth. DiSarcina came to bat with one out in the inning as he reached first base on an error made by the left fielder, Tommy Seidl. Following this, White hit a ground ball to second baseman David Glaude, but DiSarcina did not advance to third. Calero then grounded out to third baseman Jake Mackenzie, resulting in the end of the scoring threat for New England in that inning.

In the first four innings of the game, Quigley showcased his pitching prowess, striking out five Quebec hitters and only allowing one hit. However, things took a turn in the fifth inning. With one out, Jeremy Rivera delivered a single to right center field, and Marc-Antoine Lebreux followed up with a double down the right field line, marking his thirteenth double of the season. This put Les Capitales in an advantageous position with two runners in scoring position and only one out. Ruben Castro seized the opportunity, singling to right field and securing Quebec's first run of the game. Despite trailing by three runs, the team's determination was evident. With two outs in the inning, Justin Gideon's double down the right field line added to the intensity for his twenty double of the season. His ambitious attempt to stretch a double into a triple led to an out at third, ending the inning. Nonetheless, two runs crossed the plate, narrowing Quebec's deficit to just one run after the completion of five innings.

New England had an opportunity to score in the sixth with two runners on base and only one out. However, both DiSarcina and White hit fly balls to Guidon in right field, ending their scoring chance.

In the seventh inning, with one out, Jeremy Rivera reached first base on an error by shortstop DiSarcina. Lebreux then hit a single to right field, putting two runners on base for Quebec. The momentum continued as Castro reached on a fielder's choice, Seidl walked to load the bases, but the inning ended as Gideon hit a fly ball to Calero.

As Glaude walked, Lacroix hit a ground ball that was fielded by Jake Boone at second base. Meanwhile, MacKenzie was hit by a pitch, allowing Les Capitales to have two runners on base. A daring double steal by MacKenzie and Glaude advanced them both to scoring positions. Despite the pressure, Mathieu Sirois struck out swinging, but then Rivera walked, setting the stage for a pivotal moment. However, Lebreux struck out swinging with the bases loaded and Martin escaped in and out of trouble to end the intense bottom of the eighth inning.

The Knockouts were in a strong position to extend their lead when they had two runners on base with one out. However, Calero hit a ground ball to Seidl, who made the play to get the out, and Jack-Thomas Wold followed with a ground ball to Nick Trabacchi, ending the inning without scoring any additional runs.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Les Capitales made a quick offensive move when Castro hit a single to left field. He then advanced into scoring position by stealing his third base of the season. Martin then recovered by striking out the next three batters, with two of them swinging. This solid performance helped New England secure a victory over Les Capitales.

New England's Austin White showcased an outstanding performance by leading the team with his multi-hit game. Additionally, four different Knockouts also contributed to the win by recording hits. Quebec's dynamic duo, Lebreux and Castro, each delivered a stellar multi-hit game, while the trio of Gideon, Lacroix, and Jeremy Rivera each contributed with a hit in their team's loss.

The Knockouts are officially done with the 2024 home schedule. They now hit the road for the final time, taking on the New York Boulders in a weekend series to close out the year.

