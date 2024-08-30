Mendham' Big Night Not Enough in Series Finale

August 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - In a 9-8 offensive shootout, the Evansville Otters were swept by the Schaumburg Boomers on Thursday night at Wintrust Field.

Throughout the series, the Otters (41-53) left 37 men on base, with 13 stranded tonight, including the bases loaded in the first and ninth innings.

They opened the scoring with a run, before the Boomers (50-43) answered with two in the first inning.

Justin Felix homered to left field in the second, making it a 2-2 game.

The tie was broken in the third when the Boomers scored another trio of runs.

Evansville then went on to score five unanswered runs. With one out in the fifth, Randy Bednar blasted a solo shot over the center field wall. In the sixth, the Otters took the lead, putting four on the scoreboard. Highlighting the frame, Gary Mattis tripled off the left field wall which scored two and he later touched home as well.

Punching right back, Schaumburg matched the Otters' four in the home sixth to spoil the fun and take the final lead of the night. Finalizing the run totals in the seventh, Evansville plated one more run on a David Mendham single.

Bats were hot for both sides. The Boomers out-hit the Otters 12-11. Mendham had a 4-for-4 effort, reaching base in five of his six plate appearances while also nabbing a pair of RBIs. Also a top producer, Mattis had two hits with as many runs brought home.

On the hill, lefty Braden Scott (5-10) took the loss after exiting in the sixth. He went five and one-third innings, allowing all nine runs, seven earned. With the win, Aaron Glickstein (6-5) pitched in the sixth allowing one run.

Out of the bullpen for Evansville, Jakob Meyer and Tyler Ras both had scoreless outings, racking up two strikeouts.

With two more games left in the season, the Otters will play them both against the Windy City ThunderBolts. Game 95 begins tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

