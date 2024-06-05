Quarterback Brandon Alt Joins the Barnstormers Roster

June 5, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed rookie quarterback Brandon Alt to the 2024 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Alt (6-1, 218, Bemidji State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Alt played three full seasons at Bemidji State University, earning status as team captain all three years.

During his time with the Beavers, Alt appeared in 41 games completing 797 passes for 11,648 yards and 120 touchdowns all while collecting numerous accolades including 2x All-NSIC First Team, NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, 2x D2CCA All-Super Region 4 Second Team, BSU Male Athlete of the Year, 3x Harlon Hill Finalist, Don Hanson All-America Honorable Mention, and more.

Alt will join the 2024 roster following the bye week.

