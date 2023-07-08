Quakes Take Care of Business in 11

San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes let multiple late leads slip away, but tallied twice in the 11th and eventually held on for an 8-6 win over Inland Empire on Saturday night at San Manuel Stadium.

A wild pitch by Inland Empire reliever Quenton Martinez (2-2) scored the go-ahead run and Jorge Puerta's RBI single gave the Quakes a two-run advantage in the 11th.

In the bottom of the 11th, Kelvin Ramirez (2-1) stranded a runner and left the tying run at the plate, as Rancho ended a two-game skid.

Puerta was the only Quake to record a multi-hit game, while both Josue De Paula and Luis Rodriguez collected two RBIs.

On Sunday, the Quakes will go with Roque Gutierrez (0-0), while Inland Empire will send right-hander Fernando Guanare (2-0) at 5:35pm.

