Late Fresno comeback thwarted by 5-run San Jose 9th

July 8, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (47-32, 11-2) fell to the San Jose Giants (44-35, 4-9) 11-6 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. With the loss, the Grizzlies dropped to 11-2 in the second half, 14-3 in their last 17 games and 24-6 in their last 30 contests. Fresno saw their six-game winning streak come to an end, their first setback in July. The Grizzlies moved to 10-9 against the Giants this season.

San Jose surged ahead 4-0 after two innings of play. In the first, Matt Higgins plated Alexander Suarez with a single to left and Zach Morgan scored Andrew Kachel with a sacrifice fly also to left. Kachel grabbed both RBI in the second with a rocket double to center. In the bottom of the second, Grizzlies' Kody Huff cut the deficit to three with a single to center, adding Andy Perez. The Giants made it 5-1 in the third when Thomas Gavello scurried home on a P.J. Hilson single.

In the bottom of the third, Skyler Messinger laced a single to right, yielding Dyan Jorge. An inning later, a force out pushed Parker Kelly across the plate. In the fifth, Messinger clobbered a solo shot to dead center, his second straight game going deep. It was Messinger's third homer of the series and eighth longball on the season. Messinger enjoyed another multi-hit and RBI game in the current week.

Higgins lengthened the San Jose lead to 6-4 in the seventh after mashing a double to left, scoring Tanner O'Tremba. In the bottom of the seventh, Fresno knotted the game at six with a pair of runs. Jorge whacked a double to right and hustled around the bases after two errors, a "Little League" homer. A force out plated Bryant Betancourt, the tying run.

In the ninth, the Giants brought all nine starters to the dish, scoring five unanswered runs. The frame started with an error in center, which was fitting for the final result. O'Tremba spanked a double to left and Morgan recorded two RBI on a single to center to open the scoring. Morgan sauntered home on a Gavello triple to right. Gavello waltzed home on a Hilson single, pushing the score to 11-6. The Grizzlies flew out three times in the last frame, ending their win streak. Daniel Blair (7-1) earned the decision after five innings of relief while Austin Becker (2-2) was handed the loss. The series continues tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Dyan Jorge (1-4, 2B, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Andy Perez (1-3, 2B, R, 2 HBP)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RF Tanner O'Tremba (1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB)

- 1B Matt Higgins (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB)

- 2B Thomas Gavello (2-5, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday July 8 San Jose Giants

(Home) San Jose LHP Seth Corry (0-0, 3.68) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (5-4, 5.52) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Giants two-way player Reggie Crawford struck out two in a clean inning. Crawford was the San Francisco Giants 1st round draft pick in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.