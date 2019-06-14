Quakes See Winning Streak Stopped at Six

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm broke open a tie game in the fifth inning, handing Rancho Cucamonga their first loss in the last week to end a six-game winning streak, as the Storm beat the Quakes by a final of 14-6 on Thursday night at LoanMart Field.

Tied at 4-4 after four innings of play, the Storm scored four times against Wills Montgomerie (5-1) to take the lead for good, then added five more in the sixth to break it wide open, as Rancho Cucamonga couldn't recover from the huge deficit.

The Quakes rallied from an early 3-0 hole, eventually evening the game at 4-4 against Storm starter Caleb Boushley.

Marcus Chiu smacked a two-run single in the third to make it a one-run game at 3-2. In the fourth, after the Quakes gave up a run in the top of the inning, they rallied to tie the game in the last of the inning. Nick Yarnall had an RBI double and Brayan Morales tied it at 4-4 with an RBI hit.

That's where the fun stopped for the Quakes though. They trailed 8-5 after five and 13-5 after just five and a half innings.

A Jeter Downs two-run homer in the sixth was about the only highlight the rest of the way, his 11th of the year to make it 13-8.

Storm reliever Evan Miller (2-1) was credited with the win with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, while Storm outfielder Aldemar Burgos had an incredible debut with three hits, four RBIs and the defensive play of the year, as he robbed Devin Mann of a two-run homer in the first inning.

Your First Half South Division Champion Quakes (40-25) will look to make it seven of their last eight on Friday, as they host the Storm in game three of the five-game set. Right-hander Josiah Gray (3-0) will take on lefty MacKenzie Gore (5-1) at 7:05pm.

