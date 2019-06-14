Back-To-Back Home Runs Can't Stop Back-To-Back Losses
June 14, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release
MODESTO, CA. - Nick Allen led the Stockton Ports offense in the defeat of the Modesto Nuts 8-4 on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.
Allen scored the first of his three runs in the third on a passed ball after a double. In the fifth, he drove home two runs with a triple before crossing the plate himself. In the ninth, he doubled and scored one of the two insurance runs in the ninth.
Ian McKinney (L, 4-4) didn't give up an earned run until the fifth inning when the Ports (31-34) broke out for four runs. McKinney finished the game with a season-high nine strikeouts but he allowed six runs on seven hits over five innings for the Nuts (29-38).
James Kaprielian started the game for Stockton and did not give up a run over three hitless innings. Xavier Altamirano (W, 2-3) followed and worked four innings. He allowed two runs on back-to-back homers by Joe Rizzo and Keegan McGovern to start the sixth.
Seth Martinez (S, 1/3) was able to strand an inherited runner in the eighth before working around two baserunners in the ninth.
The Nuts continue their five-game series with the Stockton Ports on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from June 14, 2019
- Quakes See Winning Streak Stopped at Six - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Back-To-Back Home Runs Can't Stop Back-To-Back Losses - Modesto Nuts
- Early Lead, Great Defense Take Ports Past Nuts - Stockton Ports
- Late Runs Cost Lancaster Thursday - Lancaster JetHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.