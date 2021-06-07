Quakes Rally to Down 66ers 4-3

Rancho Cucamonga, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino could not hold off a late Rancho Cucamonga rally on Saturday at LoanMart Field falling 4-3 to the Quakes. Braxton Martinez had a double and a homer for the Sixers but they had just one baserunner after the third inning as the Quakes have now taken three of the first five games in a six-game set.

Jeremy Arocho opened the game by getting aboard for the 66ers on a two-base fielding error by Quakes second baseman Sam McWilliams. D'Shawn Knowles then lashed a double to left off Rancho Cucamonga (15-13) starter Jimmy Lewis. Knowles stole third base and scored when Martinez drilled his first hit, an RBI double to left for a 2-0 advantage. Inland Empire (13-15) took a 3-0 lead with one out in the third when Martinez launched his solo shot to left, his fifth homer of the season. Inland Empire then saw its next 16 consecutive batters set down in order and the Quakes began to chisel into the lead against IE starter John Swanda. Rancho scored a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third, the first earned run the righty had allowed since May 5th. The Quakes added another in the fifth when Brandon Lewis tripled and scored on Jonny Deluca's single making it 3-2. Swanda went five innings in a no-decision. Hyun-Il Choi (2-2) dominated the 66ers with five perfect innings of relief before allowing a two-out single to Jeremiah Jackson. That was one batter after the benches had cleared due to a jawing match between the sides. In the home half of the eighth and with two outs, home plate umpire Willie Traynor ejected Sixers reliever Emilker Guzman after he hit light-hitting nine-hole hitter Wladimir Chalo with a pitch that moved the tying run into scoring position, put the winning-run on base and brought up the Quakes top hitter Edwin Mateo to bat left-handed against the righty Guzman (0-2). Dakota Donovan came into the contest for the Sixers and gave up a game-tying single to Mateo. McWilliams followed with a single giving the Quakes a 4-3 lead. Aldry Acosta tossed a perfect ninth to secure his second save.

The series concludes Sunday at 2:00pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

