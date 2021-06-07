66ers Broadside Quakes 14-5 to Even Series at Two Apiece

June 7, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino set season highs in runs and hits, had a trio of players each collect a trio of hits and had a pitcher earn his first pro win on Friday in a 14-5 victory over Rancho Cucamonga. The win evened the best-of-six-game series at two games apiece.

Inland Empire (13-14) got on the board in the third when Jeremiah Jackson delivered a two-run single to center and Braxton Martinez followed with an RBI base-hit giving the Sixers a 3-0 advantage against Robbie Peto. The Quakes (14-13) answered with three of their own in the bottom of the third highlighted by Sam McWilliams two-run double to left against IE starter Jack Kochanowicz. The righty settled down and allowed three runs, two earned over 4.2IP in a no-decision. The 66ers bounced right back against reliever Julian Smith (1-3) in the fourth getting a RBI single from Jose Guzman and a two-RBI double from Jackson, who later scored on a wild pitch making it 7-4. The Sixers never looked back as they added three-run sixth and a four-run seventh to make it a laugher. Guzman, Jose Bonilla and D'Shawn Knowles each had three-hit games for the 66ers with Guzman notching a double, Bonilla tallying two RBI and Knowles snagging his fourth stolen base this season. Jackson finished the game with two hits and two walks and with four RBI added to his Low-A West RBI lead which is now at 29. Adam Seminaris, who grew up in nearby Chino Hills, entered the game for the Sixers in the fifth and retired the first six batters he faced. The southpaw allowed a run after two shift beating infield hits and then a RBI double from Edwin Mateo in the seventh. Seminaris finished going 2.1 IP allowing the one run on those three successive hits while walking none and striking out four to earn his first professional win and improve to 1-1. The Sixers' quartet of pitchers Kochanowicz, Seminaris, Shane Kelso and Garrett Lawson combined to fan 13 batters while walking two.

The series continues Saturday at 6:30pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

