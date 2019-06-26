Quakes Fall in 12-Inning Marathon

June 26, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm scored the game's final four runs on Tuesday night, rallying for a 4-3 come-from-behind victory in extra innings over the Quakes at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

Jeren Kendall's three-run homer in the second staked Rancho to an early 3-0 lead, but those were the only runs they'd score on Tuesday, as the Storm plated a run in the 12th inning for a walk-off win.

With Jalen Washington at second base to open the bottom of the 12th inning, Max Gamboa (4-3) got two quick outs, but with two strikes on Esteury Ruiz, unloaded a wild pitch, putting the Storm in the win column for just the second time in eight games against Rancho Cucamonga in their home ballpark.

Kendall gave the Quakes an early 3-0 lead, as he took Storm starter Caleb Boushley deep for his sixth jack of the year in the second inning.

The Storm got two in the fourth against Austin Hamilton, then tied the game in the fifth.

The contest remained tied until the Storm won it in the tenth, with Rancho squandering their chance at taking the lead in the tenth, thanks to the rule that places a man at second base to open extra innings.

Storm reliever Seth Blair (2-0) earned the win with three scoreless frames of relief.

The Quakes (43-31) and Storm will match up for the rubber-game of the three-game series on Wednesday morning at 11am. Rancho will send Michael Grove (0-3) to the hill against Storm lefty MacKenzie Gore (6-1) in the finale.

On Thursday, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field, opening a seven-game home stand with a four-game set against the Lancaster JetHawks. Thursday is Punch Bowl Social Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night, including $2 Pepsi products, $3 domestic drafts and $4 premium drafts. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.