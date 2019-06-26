Bouchard's RBI Streak Ends in Loss
June 26, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Ryan Vilade extended his hitting streak, but Sean Bouchard's RBI-streak came to an end as the JetHawks fell to the Inland Empire 66ers, 4-3, on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium.
Vilade went 2-for-4 with a triple to extend his hitting streak to a personal-best 12 games. Bouchard went 1-for-4 with a double but did not drive in a run, ending a streak of 11-straight games with at least one RBI.
Taylor Snyder tied the game, 1-1, in the third inning with a solo home run to left field. The JetHawks (4-2, 38-36) scored again later in the inning when Matt Hearn scored on a throwing error during a double steal.
The 66ers (2-4, 28-47) tied the game against starter Lucas Gilbreath (3-5) in the sixth inning. Gilbreath pitched into the seventh inning but allowed a home run to Alexis Olmeda and a single before coming out of the game. He was ultimately charged with four runs on eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
Reliever Travis Herrin (2-2) entered in the sixth inning and retired the first nine batters he faced before allowing the Bouchard double to lead off the ninth. Bouchard would later score on a Todd Czinege ground out, but Herrin struck out Austin Bernard with runners at second and third to end the game.
The series concludes with a rubber game on Wednesday. Will Gaddis is scheduled to start for Lancaster against Denny Brady. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
