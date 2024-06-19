Quakes Eliminated, Fall Tuesday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers scored five times in the ninth inning, sending the Quakes to an 11-7 loss on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

The ninth-inning rally only made the night worse for Rancho, as just a few minutes earlier, the Lake Elsinore Storm clinched the First Half South Division crown, making Tuesday's final a moot point for the Quakes.

Rancho closer Pedro Santillan (0-1), in his home debut and second appearance overall, entered into a 7-6 game. He walked the first two hitters he faced, before hitting the next two, tying the game at 7-7. `An RBI grounder from Sonny Dichiara gave the 66ers the lead for good at 8-7. Randy De Jesus and Capri Ortiz followed with RBI hits as well, helping Inland take an 11-7 lead.

Rancho put two on the ninth, but ultimately came up short against 66ers' reliever Alex Martinez.

Inland Empire reliever Dawry Segura (1-0) threw two perfect innings and was credited with the win.

The Quakes had leads of 2-0, 5-3 and 7-5, before allowing Inland to take the lead for good in the ninth.

Kendall George had a triple, two walks and scored three runs, while Josue De Paula had a hit and two RBIs, giving him a team-leading 34 on the year.

The Quakes (29-33) are scheduled to send Clayton Kershaw to the mound on Wednesday night, as the Dodger lefty will be here on rehab assignment. All rehabbing Dodgers are brought to you by Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Francis Texido (1-4) will throw for Inland Empire. Wednesday's game is sold out.

Wednesday night is Raising Cane's Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends are welcome with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, and tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

