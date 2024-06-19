Andrews Jr. Drives In A Pair Of Runs As Fresno Stumbles Late To Stockton 4-3 Tuesday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (36-27) were defeated by the Stockton Ports (26-36) 4-3 Tuesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno dropped to 29-3 when leading after seven innings (10-2 at home) and 28-10 when scoring first (10-4 at home). The Grizzlies fell to 9-3 in the first game of a series and 7-3 on Tuesdays (both 3-3 at home). Fresno moved to 8-10 in one-run affairs (6-4 at home) and 9-4 when a game lasts exactly or longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. The Grizzlies are now 71-26 all-time against the Ports (10-3 this season).

Fresno clawed in front 1-0 in the bottom of the first when GJ Hill smacked a single to right, netting Luis Mendez. The Grizzlies roared ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the third when EJ Andrews Jr. mashed a two-RBI double off the wall in left field. It was Andrews Jr. fifth multi-RBI game of 2024. In the top of the fifth, Stockton cut the deficit to 3-1 when Ryan Lasko lasered a longball over the left field wall. It was Lasko's fourth homer of the season. The Ports grabbed a 4-3 lead thanks to a three-run top of the eighth. Nelson Beltran scampered home on a wild pitch and Myles Naylor ripped a single to left, plating Nate Nankil. With the game tied, the Grizzlies couldn't turn a double play to conclude the inning, allowing Ports' Clark Elliott to waltz in with the go-ahead run.

Grizzlies' lefty Albert Pacheco took a no-decision after five and two-thirds innings of work. Pacheco's lone run permitted was from the Lasko solo shot. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out five, with three of those punchouts landing in the first frame. Cade Denton secured a hold (4) after one and one-third innings of scoreless baseball. Bryson Hammer (2-2) suffered the loss after yielding three runs (all earned). This ended Hammer's earned run scoreless streak at 12 games (started May 7) and was the worst outing in his professional career (in terms of earned runs; four earned runs coming into the evening). Welinton Herrera fanned all three batters in the ninth.

Ports' righty Steven Echavarria surrendered three runs over two innings of action. A trio of relievers followed Echavarria with seven shutout frames. Mark Adamiak whiffed three over two strong innings. Ryan Brown (2-2) relished the victory after four dazzling frames, punching out a quartet of batters. Diego Barrera fortified his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth. The clubs continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH EJ Andrews Jr. (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB)

- 3B Luis Mendez (2-4, R, BB, SB)

- LF GJ Hill (2-5, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- Ports Bullpen (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

- CF Ryan Lasko (1-5, HR, RBI, R)

- SS Myles Naylor (1-2, RBI, 2 BB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Stockton Ports at Fresno Grizzlies

Stockton RHP Corey Avant (2-2, 6.48) vs. Fresno LHP Kannon Handy (1-1, 8.22)

On That Fres-Notes:

Grizzlies' Manager Steve Soliz was ejected in the bottom of the sixth by home plate umpire Chad Lagana (interference call on Luis Mendez).

Grizzlies' OF Felix Tena has reached base safely in 22 straight games from May 18-June 18 and has at least one hit in 21 of those 22 contests (12-game hit streak and nine-game hit streak). Tena is 27-for-85 (.318) with one homer, two triples, seven doubles, 15 RBI, eight runs, five walks, four hit-by-pitches and two stolen bases in that span.

