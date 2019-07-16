Quakes Drop Second Straight to Ports

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes suffered their first series-loss in the month of July, as the Stockton Ports downed the Quakes in Monday's series-finale, by a final of 6-4 at LoanMart Field.

Jeremy Eierman's 11th homer of the year put the Ports in the lead for good, as they took two of three in the series, dropping Rancho in back-to-back games to send the Quakes to a 3-3 home stand.

Donovan Casey went deep for the second time in the series and for the 17th time this year, giving the Quakes a 1-0 lead in the second.

Rancho starter Michael Grove (0-4) retired eight straight at one point, but got into trouble with two outs in the third. Consecutive two-out hits brought Jeremy Eierman to the plate and he put the Ports ahead to stay with a three-run blast to make it 3-1.

Stockton got a run off Max Gamboa in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead, but Rancho answered with a pair in the last of the inning. Starling Heredia doubled home Stevie Berman, then scored on a Marcus Chiu single, making it a one-run game at 4-3 against Stockton starter Xavier Altamirano (5-5).

That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as Wes Helsabeck got touched for a pair of runs in the eighth, taking it back to a three-run lead for the Ports at 6-3.

Rancho closed within two in the bottom of the inning, as Jeter Downs walked and eventually scored on the third wild pitch of the inning from Wandisson Charles, making it 6-4.

In the ninth, Rancho went 1-2-3 against Nick Highberger, who earned his fourth save with the perfect frame.

The Quakes (57-37, 16-10), who are still an incredible 12-3 in the month of July, have now dropped two in a row and will begin a six-game road trip on Wednesday in San Jose.

Gerardo Carrillo (2-5) will throw for Rancho, while Jake Wong (2-1) will go in the opener for the Giants. Game time from San Jose on Wednesday is 7:00pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 23rd, as they host Inland Empire as part of a six-game home stand. Tuesday will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket with ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

