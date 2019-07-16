Home Runs Ends Marathon Loss

MODESTO, CA. - A late home run was the difference maker in a 10-6, 15-inning loss for the Modesto Nuts against the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday night at John Thurman Field.

After trading single tallies in the eleventh through the 14th innings, the 66ers (34-61; 8-18) put up a big number in the 15th inning.

J.T. Salter (L, 1-2) surrendered a go-ahead RBI single before he walked Devin Davis. Cam Williams smashed the big blow in the inning when he drilled a three-run homer. Salter worked two innings allowing five runs, three earned with two strikeouts and one walk.

Tyler Smith (W, 1-0) who had given up a sac fly to Joe Rizzo in the 14th, got a game-ending double play to give the 66ers a win in the three-game series finale against the Nuts (43-53; 13-13).

Penn Murfee started the game for the Nuts and was hurt by two errors in the first inning. With two outs, Devin Davis hit a two-run double to put the 66ers in front early. Murfee did not allow another run after that. He worked six innings allowing three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Kyle Bradish started the game for the 66ers and was throwing well until the sixth inning. Connor Kopach walked to start the sixth before Jarred Kelenic doubled him home. Rizzo tied the game with a RBI double to knock Bradish out of the game. Bradish went 5+ innings with three hits and six strikeouts.

The Nuts are off on Tuesday before they open a three-game set with the Storm on Wednesday. First pitch in Lake Elsinore is at 6:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 5:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

