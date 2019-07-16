Ports Earn Series Win, Beat Quakes 6-4

July 16, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Stockton Ports secured a 3-3 road trip and a series win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Monday night at LoanMart Field. Stockton got a three-run homer from Jeremy Eierman to take an early lead and never look back in a 6-4 win over the Quakes in the rubber game of their series and final game of their six-game road trip.

Rancho Cucamonga took an early lead in the second on a leadoff home run by Donovan Casey. Stockton took the lead back for good in the top of the third. After Quakes starter Michael Grove (0-4) retired the first two batters of the frame to make it eight straight set down, Ryan Gridley and Alfonso Rivas got back-to-back singles and Eierman delivered a three-run homer to give the Ports a 3-1 advantage.

Grove would suffer the loss, going 2 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on three hits while striking out three.

The Ports added to their lead in the fifth on a clutch two-out hit by Trace Loehr. With a runner at third base and two outs, Loehr delivered a triple to right-center to make it a 4-1 contest. It was the only run allowed by Quakes reliever Max Gamboa in his two innings of work.

Ports starter Xavier Altamirano (5-5) would grind through the fifth inning as he gave up a leadoff single to Stevie Berman followed by an RBI double to Starling Heredia. Two batters later, Marcus Chiu blooped an RBI single to right to make it 4-3.

Altamirano would get through the fifth inning with the lead intact and go on to pick up his second win of the road trip, going five innings and allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five.

Stockton added to its lead in the eighth facing Quakes reliever Wes Helsabeck. After a leadoff walk drawn by Loehr, Robert Mullen delivered an RBI double to left to make it 5-3. Mullen scored later in the inning on an RBI single by Jameson Hannah to make it 6-3.

After two perfect innings worked by Michael Danielak, Wandisson Charles came on to work the eighth and gave up a pair of walks while uncorking four wild pitches that resulted in a run to bring the Quakes to within two at 6-4. With the tying run at the plate, Charles struck out Niko Hulsizer to escape further damage.

Nick Highberger (SV, 4) would enter for the ninth and set the side down in order while recording back-to-back strikeouts to open the inning in recording his fourth save of the season.

Following a day off on Tuesday, the Ports return to Banner Island Ballpark to open a six-game homestand starting with a three-game series versus the Lancaster JetHawks. Right-hander Bryce Conley (1-0, 2.57 ERA) makes the start in the series opener for Stockton, opposed by Lancaster right-hander Will Gaddis (5-5, 6.33 ERA). First pitch on Wednesday is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

California League Stories from July 16, 2019

