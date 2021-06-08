Quakes Destroy Storm on Tuesday

Lake Elsinore, CA - Jorbit Vivas tied a 24-year-old franchise record and the Quakes destroyed the Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday night, battering their way to a convincing 15-4 win at The Diamond.

Vivas had five singles and a grand slam, making him 6-for-6 on Tuesday night, tying a franchise record held by Mike Darr, who did it for the Padres' affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga back in 1997.

The 15 runs came on 22 base hits for the Rancho offense, both season-highs.

Quakes' starter Carlos Duran was sharp, allowing just a home run over four innings, but watched his team put up a 10-spot in the top of the fifth inning to take a commanding 12-1 lead.

Vivas' grand slam highlighted the ten-run outburst, as the homer gives him five and a team-best 26 RBIs.

Alex DeJesus (4) and Eddys Leonard (5) also went deep for Rancho, which has 33 this year, tops in the league.

Carlos Alejo (1-0) was credited with the win in relief, as he fired a scoreless fifth.

Storm starter Nick Thwaits (0-4) was serviceable through the first four innings, but couldn't record an out in the fifth, and was charged with six total runs in the loss.

The Quakes (17-13) now lead the Storm by 3 Â1/2 games in the South Division standings and have won three straight for the first time this year. On Wednesday, Rancho will send Gavin Stone (0-0) to the hill against Carlos Duarte (0-0) of the Storm at 6:35pm.

On Tuesday, June 15th, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for a six-game series against the Visalia Rawhide. Tickets are available for all Quakes home games at rcquakes.com.

