Full Capacity Single Game Tickets On-Sale Now

San Jose, CA - The State of California's announcement that after June 15th venues like Excite Ballpark can operate without social distancing has paved the way for full capacity crowds to return in San Jose. Full capacity tickets for the remainder of the 2021 Season are on-sale now. The first opportunity for fans to come out to the ballpark at full capacity is Tuesday, June 22nd as the team welcomes the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Low-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for 6 games.

Full procedures for attending a ballgame at Excite Ballpark are still under consideration with the Santa Clara County Health Department, but some changes have been announced to the previous operation with limited capacity crowds. While advanced and digital tickets will continue to be encouraged, the Excite Ballpark Box office will be open for walk-up sales Mon-Fri 10 am - 5 pm and for day of game purchases. Group areas will also return to full capacity with no limitations on group size. In addition, the organization will be expanding food and beverage options. Fan-favorites like the Willow Street Pizza Stand will reopen as well as the Third Base Concessions Booth which will be serving tacos and burrito bowls along with beverage and alcohol options.

Full capacity tickets are not the only announcement of the day, as the complete promotional schedule for the remainder of the season has also been released. Fans will continue to see the night sky light up every Friday after the game thanks to the Friday Night Fireworks Series presented by Excite Credit Union. Additional Saturday firework dates include July 10 (IBEW 332) and July 24 (The Showroom at Rubenstein).

In addition to fireworks, gate giveaways for the 2021 season have been announced and are highlighted by the Giants Top Gun Trucker Hat (6/26), San Jose Giants Backstop Poster (7/10), Connecting Churro Bobbleheads (7/24 and 8/1), Vintage Bobblehead (8/14), Pride Night Fanny Pack (8/15), Clear Tote Bag (9/4) and Lunchbox Giveaway (9/11). The full list of giveaways and promotions can be found on sjgiants.com.

For more information on ticket packages and group reservations for the season, email [emailÂ protected] or call 408.297.1435.

