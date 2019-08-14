Quakes Beat Modesto in Epic Comeback Fashion

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Following the off-day on Monday, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped to the Modesto Nuts by a final tally of 13-10 on Tuesday night.

A barn-burner went in favor of the Quakes (69-50, 28-23), as they outlasted the Nuts (55-66, 25-26) in their first battle since mid-May.

After the first four innings of play, the game was all knotted up at 5-5. Modesto erased a one-run deficit via a three-run top of the third, highlighted by Jake Scheiner's solo blast that made it 4-2, Nuts. Rancho tied the game with three tallies of their own in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to Deacon Liput's two-run triple and Brayan Morales' RBI groundout.

The ballgame would seemingly slip out of the Quakes' hands, as Modesto snatched the lead at 6-5 due to Jake Anchia's RBI single in the sixth, only to add four more runs in the seventh.

With a 10-5 deficit heading into the seventh, Rancho showed true resiliency throughout the later innings. Jeren Kendall's (15th) two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh highlighted yet another three-run frame for the Quakes. However, in the bottom of the eighth, that is when the magic happened.

Still trailing 10-8, the Quakes blasted off for five runs, including Miguel Vargas' game-winning two-run single that made it 12-10. Rancho gave themselves some cushion when Hunter Feduccia drew an RBI walk, making it 13-10.

Brett de Geus (2-0) closed things out for Rancho in the top of the ninth, earning the win. The right-hander went a tidy 2.1 innings, not allowing a run and striking out four.

Colin Kober (3-2) was saddled with loss, finishing the night with a final line that featured six earned runs on seven hits in only one-plus inning.

The pitching matchup in game two of the set features LHP John Rooney (2-1) for Rancho and RHP Austin Hutchison (3-10) on the other side for Modesto.

