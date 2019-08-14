Ports Blanked by 66ers 7-0

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports' offensive woes continued on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports, after plating just one run on Sunday, were shut out for a seventh time on the season to open their series with the Inland Empire 66ers. The 66ers hit three homers on its way to a 7-0 victory, just their 17th win on the road this season.

Inland Empire broke the ice in the second inning on a two-out RBI single by Gleyvin Pineda off Ports starter Hogan Harris (0-2), Harris would surrender a two-run homer to Leonardo Rivas in the third to make it a 3-0 contest. Those would be the last runs allowed by Harris, who suffered the loss after going 2 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out four.

Michael Danielak took over for Harris and allowed a solo homer to Ryan Scott in the fourth, his only run allowed in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Inland Empire starter Cooper Criswell (4-6) escaped a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the fifth and went on to earn the victory, going five innings and allowing five hits while striking out six.

The 66ers hit their third homer of the night in the seventh as Ports reliever Will Gilbert gave up a two-out walk to Mike Stefanic and then surrendered a two-run homer to Zane Gurwitz that ran the Inland Empire lead to 6-0. The 66ers added a final run in the ninth as Devin Davis connected on a two-out triple to drive in Stefanic and make it 7-0. It was the only run allowed by Eric Marinez, who worked the final two innings for Stockton.

Keynan Middleton pitched a perfect sixth inning for Inland Empire on a Major League rehab assignment, and Connor Higgins and Tyler Smith combined to work the final three frames without allowing a run as 66ers pitching retired 13 of the final 14 Stockton hitters and did not surrender a hit after the fifth inning.

The Ports and 66ers play the middle game of their series on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Brady Feigl (5-8, 4.26 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Inland Empire right-hander Kyle Bradish (4-6, 4.65 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

